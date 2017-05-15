Moody's buying Dutch business intelligence company for more than $3B

"Bureau van Dijk is a high growth information aggregator and distributor that positions Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) at the center of a unique network of global risk data,” says Moody's CEO Raymond McDaniel.

The purchase, he says, allows for significant opportunities for Moody's Analytics to offer complimentary products, create new risk solutions, and extend reach to new and evolving market segments.

Bureau van Dijk last year had revenue of $281M and EBITDA of $144M. Moody's sees about $45M of annual revenue and expense synergies by 2019, and $80M by 2021. The deal is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2019, and - excluding acquisition and related costs - accretive to EPS in 2018.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET

Source: Press Release