Analysts lose confidence in J.C. Penney

Deutsche Bank loses faith in J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) after observing the collapse of the DB thesis on outperformance by the department store chain against its peer group.

The investment firm cuts its price target to $5.50.

Baird lowers its rating to Neutral from Outperform and drops its price target to $5 from $8 after factoring in JCP's Q1 report.

Sources: Bloomberg and MarketBeat.

