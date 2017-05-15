Eldorado Gold to buy remaining shares of Integra Gold in C$590M deal

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) agrees to acquire the remaining shares of Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) it does not already own, to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.

Integra shareholders have the option of receiving cash or EGO shares or a mix of both; EGO says the total deal value is ~C$590M, inclusive of Integra shares it already holds.

Integra's principal asset is the Lamaque project near Val-d'Or, Quebec; the company has been in the process of advancing underground ramp development to facilitate underground exploration and completion of a bulk sample.