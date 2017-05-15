Futures start week with little movement

Crude is up almost 3% to over $49/bbl as Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed that a oil output cut would be extended until March 2018.

Cybersecurity stocks are also on the move higher following the massive WannaCry ransomware attack, which struck 200K victims in at least 150 countries.

There's little reaction from U.S. stock index futures: Dow and S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq flat. Gold is 0.3% higher at $1231/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.33%.

