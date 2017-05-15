Energy stocks lead the way as Saudi-Russia oil agreement lifts crude 3%

Energy stocks ramp up as the Saudi and Russian energy ministers say they are in favor of extending the deal to cut production for nine months until next March.

The proposed deal, which still must be confirmed when OPEC meets in Vienna on May 25, would extend the cuts beyond the original June 2017 expiration and goes beyond the possible six-month extension originally contemplated.

U.S. crude oil +3% at $49.27/bbl, while Brent +2.9% at $52.34/bbl.

Oil and gas companies dominate the list of premarket gainers: NE +8.6% , DNR +7.7% , SN +5.6% , CRC +5.4% , ATW +4.9% , WLL +4.4% , WFT +4.2% , CHK +4.1% , SDRL +3.4% , OAS +3.3% , RIG +3.2%, PBR +2.1% , BP +2% , TOT +2% , RDS.A +1.8% , COP +1.7% , APA +1.6% , HAL +1.5% , SLB +1.4% .

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, XOP, FCG, ERY, GASL, DIG, DUG, BGR, XES, IYE, IEO, FENY, IEZ, PXE, GASX, PXI, FIF, PXJ, RYE, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, DDG, FXN, CRAK