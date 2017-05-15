Amertirade upgraded at Wells Fargo on Scottrade deal; +1.3% premarket

via Bloomberg

There are "quite a few ways to win" from the Scottrade purchase, says analyst Chris Harris, upgrading TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Outperform from Market Perform.

Harris and team's model sees 30% EPS accretion, double what Ameritrade is forecasting. How's that? Scottrade revenue is coming in significantly higher than expected, as are interest rates and customer asset levels.

As for commission cuts, he doesn't see any more coming as Schwab has other priorities, and Ameritrade's rates are now inline with Fidelity.

Harris' $44 price target suggests 18% upside .