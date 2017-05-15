GM improves standing with suppliers, Nissan slides

General Motors (NYSE:GM) jumped to third place in the annual ranking of supplier relations posted in the North American Automotive OEM - Supplier Working Relations Index Study. Just two years ago, GM ranked last in the closely-watched ranking, which can sometimes help automakers win new contracts.

GM trailed top-ranking Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC), while edging out Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU). Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) fell to last place amid an "adversarial" approach to cutting costs.

The Working Relations Index scores automakers on 16 variables, which fall into five broad areas: OEM Supplier Relationship, OEM Communication, OEM Help, OEM Hindrance (reverse measure), and Supplier Profit Opportunity.