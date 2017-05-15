BHP to drop Billiton from its name as part of rebranding effort

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) is launching a global rebranding that will include dropping "Billiton" from its name and changing its logo, as it seeks to improve its public image.

Company officials say that since the global financial crisis, BHP has encountered rising skepticism over the role of big companies in the economy, as well as the public debate over the Australian government's introduction of a mining resource tax, and more recently the Samarco dam failure in Brazil.

The campaign comes in the wake of a push by activist investor Elliott Management to force BHP to collapse its dual listed structure and to spin off some of its North American assets, although company officials say rebranding plans have been in the works for 18 months.