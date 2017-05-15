Chevron shuts first Gorgon LNG export plant unit for a month

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has shut the first production line at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas export plant in Australia and expects the outage to last about a month in order to replace a faulty device.

CVX has struggled to maintain stable production at the $54B project, which came on stream in March 2016, following a series of unplanned shutdowns since then.

CVX holds a controlling 47.3% stake in the project, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) each own 25%.