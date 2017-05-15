Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) initiated with Overweight rating and $210 (36% upside) price target by JPMorgan.

Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) initiated with Overweight rating and $18 (85% upside) price target by Canto Fitzgerald.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) initiated with Neutral rating with a $14 (14% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) upgraded to Neutral with a $66 (3% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) upgraded to Buy with a $39 (17% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Overweight with a $140 (13% upside) price target by JPMorgan.

PAREXEL (NASDAQ:PRXL) upgraded to Outperform with an $85 (11% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $22 (2% upside) price target by RBC.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) downgraded to Market Perform by Leerink Swann.

Source: Bloomberg