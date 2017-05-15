Ichan gives 'thumbs up' to AIG's CEO pick

"Very pleased the AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months," tweets Carl Icahn. "It is extremely gratifying that the activist strategy continues to create value for ALL shareholders."

Alongside the hiring of Hamilton Insurance Group CEO Brian Duperreault, AIG is buying Hamilton U.S. Holdings for about $110M - book value at closing plus $30M.

Duperreault, 70 years old, is known for his turnaround skills, and is thought to be planning to stay at AIG for three-to-five years to work his magic. Will AIG's ambitious younger bench hang around, or look to take their skills elsewhere?

Previously: AIG makes CEO selection official (May 15)