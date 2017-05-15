Amicus' ATB200/AT2221 shows treatment effect in early-stage Pompe study; shares ahead 7% premarket

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) perks up 7% premarket, albeit on only 1,350 shares, in response to its announcement of positive results from an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing ATB200/AT2221 in patients with an inherited lysosomal storage disorder called Pompe disease.

Patients who completed six months of treatment showed improvement in motor function, including the six-minute walk test, and stability or improvements in lung function as measured by forced vital capacity. In addition, patients treated with ATB200/AT2221 continue to show improvements in biomarkers related to muscle damage and disease substrate.

ATB200/AT2221 is a new treatment paradigm consisting of ATB200, a recombinant human enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase with enhanced uptake characteristics and AT2221, a pharmacological chaperone.