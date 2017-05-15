Cobalt Energy files for arbitration against Angola for $2B-plus

Cobalt Energy (NYSE:CIE) files requests for arbitration seeking more than $2B from Angola's state-run oil firm after failing to reach an agreement on license deadline extensions on two deepwater blocks.

CIE claims its years-long efforts to find a buyer for its 40% stakes in Blocks 20 and 21 offshore Angola were "negatively impacted by the uncertainty surrounding the extension."

A deal to sell the licenses to Angola's Sonangol in a $1.75B deal collapsed in 2016 because required approvals from the government did not come in time.