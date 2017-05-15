Wall Street majors reel in expectations on Tesla

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Equalweight from Overweight on an increased view over risk at the stock's current level.

Over the long-term, Jonas warns on the difficulty in Tesla going head-to-head against the Apple and Amazon ecosystems, while over the shorter haul the analyst now sees Tesla as reporting GAAP losses until late into 2019.

Other issues of concern addressed in the note are the upside in China for Tesla and questions on if adjacent business potential (trucks, solar, storage) is enough to justify valuation.

Jonas also has a Model 3 production forecast below consensus. "Looking to 2018, we believe our 90k volume forecast is also far below Street expectations, possibly one-half or one-third market expectations for Model 3 volume next year," writes the analyst.

The new price target on Tesla from MS is $305.

More analyst action: Goldman Sachs (Sell, $190 PT) cut its Q2 deliveries forecast by 1K on potential China demand-pull forward after meeting with management.

Despite today's chippiness from Wall Street, positive ratings on the EV automaker still outnumber the sell calls.

Sources: Bloomberg and StreetInsider.com