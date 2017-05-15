Stocks open higher as crude oil jumps 3.5%

Stocks push higher at the open, as U.S. crude oil +3.5% to a three-week high of ~$49.50/bbl; Dow +0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.2%.

Oil's move is in reaction to Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's top two crude producers, coming out in favor of extending the supply cut agreement to March 2018 from the original end date of June 2017.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but France's CAC -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, the major markets were little changed despite North Korea's weekend missile launch, as Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

U.S. corporate news is light, but Cisco Systems +1.7% in the early going after winning an upgrade at Morgan Stanley; shares of cybersecurity companies are sizzling in the wake of the Wanna Cry virus; Symantec, Palo Alto Networks and FireEye are all up by at least +3.5% in early trading.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.34%.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index