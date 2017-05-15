Vodacom taking Vodafone's stake in Kenya's Safaricom

Vodacom (OTC:VODAF), the majority-owned South African unit of Vodafone (VOD -0.3% ), is taking over a 35% stake in Kenya's Safaricom in a 34.6B-rand deal (about $2.59B), what amounts to a streamlining of interests for the British telecom.

Vodafone has planned to simplify management at its sub-Saharan Africa holdings. Safaricom is 35% owned by Kenya's government.

Vodacom acquires an 87.5% shareholding in Vodafone Kenya, which represents a 35% indirect interest in Safaricom. In return, Vodafone gets 226.8M new shares, raising its Vodacom stake to 69.6% from a current 65%.