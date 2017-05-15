Target takes concentrated approach to digital

Target (TGT -0.5% ) is taking a different approach to its e-commerce business compared to the acquisition spree going on at Wal-Mart.

"We’re not trying to be the catalog of everything," says Target Chief Informatio and Digital Officer Mike McNamara. "We aren’t going to add products to our website and stores just because they exist," he adds.

While Target is pushing forward with several digital initiatives, other projects such as a food research project and robot store have been cut short.

Last year, digital sales at Target rose 27% to account for 4.4% of all sales. The solid pace of growth fell short of Target's goal for 40% growth.