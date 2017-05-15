Poloz: Home Capital Group issues 'contained'

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz calls Home Capital Group's (OTC:HMCBF) situation "idiosyncratic," and says the central bank is seeing no signs of contagion.

As to whether the BoC offered any emergency assistance, he declined to say, but did note with satisfaction the private sector solution (so far) to HCG's troubles.

He reminded of the central bank's view that recent home price gains are not sustainable, and that speculation is playing a role, but not major one.

Canada's Big 5 banks: TD Bank (NYSE:TD), RBC (NYSE:RY), BMO, Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), CIBC (NYSE:CM).