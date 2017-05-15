Reuters: Chinalco proposes taking entire Guinea Simandou iron ore mine

Chinalco (ACH) has asked Guinea to let it take over all of the country's troubled Simandou iron ore mine project, Reuters reports.

The Chinese state-owned miner's written proposal for Simandou, one of the world's largest untapped resources of high-grade iron ore used to make steel, seeks more favorable terms than laid out by the country's mining code, according to the report.

Australia's huge iron ore deposits will easily supply the world for many years, suggesting that Chinese interest in Simandou is part of a long-term strategy driven more by concerns about control of resources than short-term shareholder value.