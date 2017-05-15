ESPN shaking up SportsCenter lineup, approach

ESPN (NYSE:DIS) is changing up its flagship news brand, SportsCenter, in an attempt to broaden its reach beyond cable television, Yahoo News reports.

"SportsCenter Right Now" will be short bursts inserted throughout the day on TV and digital, akin to what the company already does with up-to-the-minute updates on its radio networks. The move should increase the currency of sports news and extend the power of SportsCenter into more digital platforms.

The anchors of SportsCenter are changing up as well. The 7 a.m. show will now run seven days a week, with Sage Steele taking hosting duties, and Steve Levy, John Anderson, John Buccigross and Kenny Mayne will co-host the 11 p.m. broadcast. Hannah Storm will take on a "prominent" new role as well, pursuing high-impact pieces.

Disney's last earnings report featured some now-typical gloom from its cable networks business -- typified by ESPN performance -- along with better results in its theme parks and film businesses.