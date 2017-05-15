Ekso higher as CEO talks to CNBC

Beck Quick: Is [exoskeleton robot legs] covered by rehab?

CEO Thomas Looby: It's covered in the clinic. What we want to do is work on and enhance that reimbursement because it's high technology and we think the outcomes are there. We need to go and demonstrate that with larger patient co-boards to the payers, so they can cover those things with additional coverage.

Beck Quick: How did you come up with this idea?

CEO Thomas Looby: There's a large portfolio that Exso Bionics (EKSO +7.4% ) has. We're deploying it in two markets right now: healthcare and workers on construction sites and the assembly line.

