Boenning & Scattergood on mall REITs - buy quality

Analyst Floris Van Dijkum throws in the towel on PREIT (PEI +0.8% ), calling it his worst pick of the year. Transformation stories, he says, are "hard to stomach." He downgrades to Neutral from Outperform.

Downgraded to Underperform from Neutral is Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), with Van Dijkum citing the rich valuation of the stock.

He also pulls bearish bets on CBL & Associates (CBL +2% ) and DDR (DDR +0.2% ), upgrading both to Neutral from Underperform.

His preferred picks in the sector are Class A mall owners - Simon Property (SPG -0.5% ) and General Growth (GGP +1% ).

Source: Bloomberg