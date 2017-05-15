Cimarex Energy wins analyst praise following higher production guidance

Cimarex Energy (XEC +0.4% ) is up only slightly after winning some analyst love from Barclays, which raises its stock price target to $135 from $129, and Williams Capital, which upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $160 price target.

The Barclays boost comes after XEC raised its FY 2017 production guidance last week to 1.09B-1.13B cfe/day of natural gas from 1.06B-1.11B while maintaining capex guidance of $1.1B-$1.2B; Barclays. which rates the stock Overweight, likes XEC's ability to maintain a conservative, returns-focused approach to production growth during this prolonged commodity downturn.

Williams' upgrade is based on valuation and the improved oil growth outlook, noting that XEC is catalyst-rich across both the Delaware and Anadarko basins with several pilots testing tighter spacing, stacked zones, longer laterals and enhanced completions.