Exelon upgraded to Buy at UBS, which says PJM concerns already priced in

Exelon (EXC +1.4% ) is higher after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $37.50 price target, lifted from $36, citing relative underperformance and current valuation, which the firm believes is "too cheap to ignore."

According to TheFly.com, UBS says EXC shares have been held back by investor concerns about the PJM capacity auction and ZEC legislation in New York and Illinois, but the firm thinks the concerns already are priced in.

UBS sees results implying a ~16% free cash flow to the firm yield unlevered vs. ~10% on average at peers, with upside from deleveraging and emphasis from associated dividend acceleration.