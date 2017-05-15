Sears in fight against power tool vendor

Sears Holdings (SHLD -8.3% ) CEO Eddie Lampert rails against Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY, OTC:TTNDF) subsidiary One World in a new blog post.

One World is a prominent power tool vendor.

Lampert unleashed: "One World has informed us of their intention to take the very aggressive step of filing a lawsuit against us as they seek to embarrass us in the media to force us to let them out of their contract. But Sears has nothing to be embarrassed about — we have lived up to our word under our contract, and we will take the appropriate legal action to protect our rights and ensure that One World honors their contract."