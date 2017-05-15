Sears in fight against power tool vendor

Sears Holdings (SHLD -8.3%) CEO Eddie Lampert rails against Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY, OTC:TTNDF) subsidiary One World in a new blog post.
One World is a prominent power tool vendor.
Lampert unleashed: "One World has informed us of their intention to take the very aggressive step of filing a lawsuit against us as they seek to embarrass us in the media to force us to let them out of their contract. But Sears has nothing to be embarrassed about — we have lived up to our word under our contract, and we will take the appropriate legal action to protect our rights and ensure that One World honors their contract."
Now read: Lampert Takes A Stand »