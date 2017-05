Trivago +13.6% to new high as it swings to profit

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is up 13.6% and tagging new 52-week highs after revenues rose by two-thirds and the company swung to a net profit in Q1 earnings.

EBITDA rose 151% to €19.3M, beating an expected €12.5M. Net income rose to €7.7M vs. a year-ago loss of €0.1M.

Qualified referrals rose 60% to 177.2M; revenue per qualified referral was up 4%, to €1.49.

Referral revenue by geography: Americas, €102.2M (up 77%); Developed Europe, €113.5M (up 44%); Rest of World, €48.6M (up 128%).

Revenue per qualified referral by geo: Americas, €1.84 (up 7%); Developed Europe, €1.54 (up 6%); Rest of World, €1.01 (up 6%).

