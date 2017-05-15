Greenlight Capital sends letter to GM shareholders

Greenlight Capital sends a letter to shareholders of General Motors (GM +1.4% ) asking for their support in the upcoming vote on board nominees and its proposal to split shares into two classes.

Key snippets from the letter are posted below.

"As best we can tell, GM does not recognize its $34 stock price is a problem and has no plan to address the discount to its intrinsic value. Shareholders should not be as complacent or content as GM’s management and its Board of Directors have been in addressing this discount."

"Our nominees for the GM Board are not content merely to wait for the capital markets to someday recognize and fully value the operating performance of the Company. Instead, our nominees believe there are actions that can be taken by the Company immediately to address the inefficient capital structure and make GM’s stock more attractive to investors, including by implementing our Plan."

Source: Press Release