Citron bearish on Exact Sciences, sees single-digit valuation; shares off 6%

Noted short seller Citron Research has Exact Sciences (EXAS -6% ) in its crosshairs. It predicts that the provider of the Cologuard cancer test has almost a 40% downside in the short term and up to 70% or more over the next few years.

In its just-released report, Citron says Cologuard, which accounts for all of the company's sales, is inferior to the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and colonoscopy while being more expensive, assuming equal participation rates (study published in the journal Gastroenterology last year).

Citron also cites an anemic reorder rate from doctors and a looming cut in Medicare reimbursement from $512 to as low as $285.