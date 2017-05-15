Judge gives Waymo leeway to look over Uber files in dispute

The judge in the self-driving technology dispute between Waymo (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.4% ) and Uber (Private:UBER) has barred Uber lead engineer Anthony Levandowski from working on Lidar sensors and officially ordered the return of what Waymo says were 14,000 stolen files containing trade secrets.

He also said that Waymo's technology appeared to show up in Uber's designs. “The bottom line is the evidence indicates ... that at least some information from those files, if not the files themselves, has seeped into Uber’s own LiDAR development efforts," according to the filing.

The judge also granted further expedited discovery, allowing for Waymo to extensively inspect Uber's Lidar work.

Reports last night have Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous driving unit, now partnering with Uber rival Lyft (Private:LYFT) on self-driving car technology.