BGC Partners returning to electronic Treasury trading

"We think the marketplace that exists today in U.S. Treasurys has dumbed down,” BGC Partners (BGCP +1% ) CEO Howard Lutnick tells the FT. "We expect to be materially faster than all other platforms."

The return to electronic Treasury trading would come about four years after BGC sold its previous platform eSpeed to Nasdaq for $1.2B (the non-compete clause has expired). Since, Nasdaq's share of Treasury trading has slid, while Nex's BrokerTec has gobbled up 80% of the market.

BGC's new platform - FENICS UST - will be unveiled at a fixed-income conference in Boston this week.