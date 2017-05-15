Westmoreland Coal -17% on Q1 results; sales fall 4.5% Y/Y

Westmoreland Coal (WLB -17.5% ) plunges as much as 26% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $1.98/share vs. a $1.67 profit a year ago, with the company blaming a 4.5% Y/Y decrease in sales mostly on the expiration of the Jewett and Beulah coal supply contracts.

WLB also cites operational challenges, including dragline repairs in Canada and temporary mining in a lower-yield area of certain mines, in driving lower sales and higher costs.

WLB maintains FY 2017 guidance of 40M-50M coal tons sales and adjusted EBITDA of $280M-$310M; Q1 coal shipments fell 10% Y/Y but adjusted EBITDA rose 39%, primarily due to an early repayment of loan and lease receivables totaling $47M.