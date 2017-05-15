Cisco gets upgrade to Buy at Morgan Stanley on security-driven trends

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 2.6% today amid a Morgan Stanley upgrade to Overweight ahead of earnings.

The company's set to take advantage of a "paradigm shift" to security-defined networking, says analyst James Faucette, pointing to channel checks showing security sales pulling through equipment upgrades.

That improves replacement cycle metrics, he writes. “Cisco continues to drive a mix shift towards software and recurring revenues, and in conjunction with strong firewall refresh activity, will gain share of IT budgets as customers increasingly favor Cisco’s end-to-end portfolio and architecture to improve cybersecurity.”

He's raised his price target on the stock to $39, from $32, implying 13.6% upside ahead.

Cisco is set to release earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.