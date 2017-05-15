Boeing picks St. Louis for potential jet plant, setting up competition with rivals

Boeing (BA -0.2% ) says it would assemble new U.S. Air Force T-X trainer jets at its main military aircraft facilities in St. Louis, Mo., if it wins a three-way contest for a program estimated by analysts to be worth ~$16B.

The move sets up the Missouri plant in competition with facilities in Alabama and South Carolina run or planned by rival companies Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.2% ) and Italy's Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF, OTCPK:FINMY) in bidding to build an initial 350 of the jets.

Boeing already builds its F-15 jet fighter and the F/A-18 aircraft widely used by the U.S. Navy in St. Louis, and the T-X would help maintain experienced workers at the plants as orders slip.