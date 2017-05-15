Covanta upgraded at Baird; well positioned for growth as Dublin comes online

Covanta (CVA +2.9% ) is higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $17 price target, citing an attractive risk/reward profile.

Baird believes CVA is well positioned for growth, as the Dublin energy-to-waste facility should drive EBITDA expansion and higher free cash flow in 2018, and CVA's debt should be reduced as Dublin comes online.

The firm thinks CVA has an attractive risk/reward profile at current levels due to the company's highly contracted and hedged revenue streams and strong dividend.