Anheuser-Busch InBev to invest in U.S.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.3% ) plans to invest $500M in its U.S. operations this year, according to North American operations chief Joao Castro.

The company plans to spend a total of $2B in U.S. capex through 2020.

Two of the bigger projects from A-B are new distribution facilities in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio - while the legacy brewery in downtown St. Louis is also seeing $12M in improvements.

The spending by the company is seen as a signal that it doesn't intend to take its eyes off North America following the integration of SABMiller.