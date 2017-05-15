Spectrum Brands announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB +1% ) signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately owned PetMatrix, LLC for an undisclosed term.

"PetMatrix will immediately strengthen our pet care portfolio with its well-established and growing brands catering to healthy alternative pet trends," said Andreas Rouvé, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Brands Holdings. "We expect it to further solidify Spectrum Brands as a leader in the North American dog chews category and to provide compelling white space revenue opportunities in Europe, Latin America and Asia."

"Spectrum Brands has been very successful in finding highly complementary companies like PetMatrix that provide excellent top-line growth, a strong margin structure, low capital requirements, high cash flow, and meaningful synergy opportunities," said David Maura, Executive Chairman of Spectrum Brands Holdings. "We look forward to rapidly integrating and continuing to build on the excellence in innovation and fast sales growth that the PetMatrix family has built its legacy on."

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of May.

