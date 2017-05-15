Wecast Network -3.7% after swing to profit

Wecast Network (NASDAQ:WCST) is off 3.7% after a quarter of transformation where revenue increased more than 25-fold due to new business it took over at the beginning of the year.

Revenues were $33.2M (vs. a year-ago $1.3M), and cost of revenues -- mainly electronic product purchasing costs from Wecast Services -- was up to $29.3M.

Gross margin fell to 11.5% from 27.9% after the company shifted Wecast Services from its legacy You On Demand business.

The company moved its conference call to 4:15 p.m. today.

It's not guiding for Q2 but reiterates full-year revenue guidance for $300M.

