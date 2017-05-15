Investors cheer dropped restructuring plan at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital (HTGC +6% ) today has managed to claw back about half of what it lost two weeks ago when it announced plans to move to an external management structure.

The catalyst for the gain was this morning's indefinite postponement of the special meeting to vote on the plan while alternatives are studied. The battle isn't over though. CEO Manuel Henriquez doesn't sound like he's giving up on the idea: "We continue to believe that externalization will build on our competitive advantages and position the Company for continued growth."

Wunderlich's Merrill Ross continues with a Hold rating on Hercules, and believes there are better alternatives to the Henriquez plan. One she suggests would be the development of a registered investment advisor as a subsidiary of the BDC.