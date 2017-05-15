Dick's earnings expected to bring in volatility

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -0.9% ) reports results before the bell tomorrow.

Consensus estimates are for Q1 revenue of $1.83B, EPS of $0.54 and comparable sales growth of 3.6%. Consensus marks for FY18 are for revenue of $9.29B, EPS of $3.72 and comparable sales growth of 2% to 3%.

RBC thinks the results already reported by some sporting goods firms suggest that Dick's picked up market share during the quarter.

Bloomberg observes that recent options activity on DKS tip off a volatile +7% move up or down for shares after the numbers are spilled.

Shares of Dick's are down 10.2% YTD.