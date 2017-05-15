Phoenix New Media at 52-week lows after revenue miss

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is 3.5% lower and tapping 52-week lows after it missed revenue in its "challenging" Q1.

The company swung to a loss and faced "continuing headwinds and changes in the Chinese advertising industry," said CEO Shuang Liu.

Net loss was 32.2M yuan (about $4.7M), vs. year-ago net income of 11.6M yuan. Non-GAAP net loss was 23.2M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Net ad revenues, 241.1M yuan, about $35M (down 11.2%); paid services revenues, 53.4M yuan, about $7.76M (up 3.6%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of 362M-382M yuan -- about $52.5M-$55.4M, vs. consensus for about $54.5M -- with net ad revenues of 311M-326M yuan and services revenues of 51M-56M yuan.

Press Release