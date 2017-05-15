JPMorgan calls out the retail survivors

JPMorgan doesn't think investing in retail is a binary decision to invest in Amazon (AMZN -0.4% ) or the skip the sector entirely.

"It is increasingly clear to us that, in most categories, there will be one large specialty player, mass, and one dominant online player as retailers lap up smaller, less-capitalized, and difficult-to-turn-profitable online-only players, which is happening at an increasing rate," surmises the firm.

JP thinks the investable survivors will emerger as "mature low-growth, cyclical" companies that put off a lot of cash. Tractor Supply (TSCO -1.1% ), Best Buy (BBY -0.1% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -1.3% ), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -0.5% ), Michaels (MIK +0.4% ) and Party City (PRTY +2.8% ) all the fit the JP bill.

The JP analysis suggests that a broad-based ETF might not be the best play.

