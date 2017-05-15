NBCU upfront: Megyn Kelly shows, brand safety push

At a newsy upfront presentation, NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.2% ) showcased ex-Fox anchor and new addition Megyn Kelly, while spending much of its time speaking of "brand safety" in veiled shots at YouTube's inappropriate-placement kerfuffle.

Largely as signaled, Kelly will host a Sunday evening magazine show -- a high-profile shot at perennially top-rated 60 Minutes (CBS -0.5% ) -- as well as a 9 a.m. daily slot. She's joining "the best journalists in the business," Kelly said, and will be doing "the kinds of broadcasts I always dreamed of being able to do.”

The network touted the return of Will and Grace and pointed to three huge ratings drivers ahead in sports: the 2018 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LII, and World Cup soccer.

Ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino pushed accountability along with brand safety: The company will guarantee $1B of its $10B inventory based on "real business outcomes."

“Would an algorithm ever taken a chance on a rookie show like This Is Us?" she asked, citing the NBC hit. "Television is the most effective medium ever, we know it, you know it and our friends in Silicon Valley know it."