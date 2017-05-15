ArcelorMittal warns Bosnia authorities on iron ore mine sale

ArcelorMittal (MT +3.2% ) warns Bosnia's authorities it is ready to take legal action to protect its ownership rights if a government-owned stake in the Ljubija iron ore mine is sold to a rival bidder.

MT owns 35% in the mine, while the government of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic has a 65% stake in the mine, which has been put up for sale; MT has made a bid to buy out the entire stake but the government has decided to sell it to rival bidder Israeli Investment Group, which was said to offer a higher price for the stake and a promise of more investment.

MT says if the Ljubija mine is sold to a rival bidder, the nearby Zenica iron ore processing plant could switch to a different production system, which would not be suitable for the ore from Ljubija and lead to job losses.