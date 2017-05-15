Focus on Nike futures growth seen as overdone

Instinet analyst Simeon Siegel thinks the investment community is placing too large of an emphasis on the level of Nike's (NKE -0.7% ) futures orders.

In a note to clients, Siegel writes that as direct channel sales increase and the industry moves toward speed, the future tally represents a lower percentage of revenue.

In the past, Goldman Sachs has made the same point on the intense focus on Nike's futures growth, pointing to instances of the Swoosh's sales and futures diverging.

Nike's next earnings report is due out on June 27.