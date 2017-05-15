Turnaround to begin at AIG

Speaking at an investor event today, new AIG (AIG +0.8% ) CEO Brian Duperreault says he's there not to break the insurer up, but to grow the company "organically and inorganically."

Three primary objectives: Continue to build out tech and data analytics, focus on growth, impose underwriting discipline.

Duperreault's age - 70 - has most expecting a short term at the helm, and thus succession again an issue for AIG.

“I view this as a positive move, period,” says CFRA's Cathy Seifert. "Will he be CEO for the next 20 years? No ... (But) he has the skill set to turn around the insurance business, and a great reputation and support in the industry and the company.”