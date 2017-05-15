'Noticeable softening' in inflation - Pimco

A slow CPI print for March probably wasn't worth mention, but April showed a repeat performance, says Pimco chief U.S. economist Tiffany Wilding. Further, while March weakness was mostly thanks to declines in wireless services, April's soft read was broad-based.

Core CPI in April rose 1.9% Y/Y, vs. 2% in March, and 2.1% in April of 2016.

Wilding, in turn, cuts her core CPI growth expectation for 2017 to 2% from 2.3%, and says the Fed has some explaining to do should it hike rates in June (as the bank is nearly universally expected to do).

