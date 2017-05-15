Sell-side consensus on Moody's deal: Good fit, lofty price

via Bloomberg

There's a lot to like about the Bureau van Dijk ((BvD)) purchase, says Raymond James' Patrick O’Shaughnessy - including revenue and cost synergies and cross-sell opportunities - but Moody's (MCO +1.2% ) "stretched on valuation," and the ROIC isn't attractive.

Piper Jaffray's Peter Appert echoes similar sentiments, and notes the rich price could limit near-term share buybacks. BvD, he notes, already has very high margins, meaning less upside.

Cantor's Joseph Foresi says the purchase price is significantly higher than recent comparables in the professional services space.

Previously: Moody's buying Dutch business intelligence company for more than $3B (May 15)