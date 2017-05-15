Vipshop +1.8% after gains in customers and orders drives beat

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS -0.9% ) has gained 1.8% after hours following a Q1 earnings beat on top and bottom lines.

Revenue rose 31% to 15.95B yuan (about $2.32B) thanks to volume growth in customers and orders.

Gross profit increased 25% to 3.69B yuan (about $536.7M); gross margin was down slightly, to 23.2% from 24.3%.

Meanwhile, net income (non-GAAP) gained 28.2% to 799.4M yuan ($116.1M).

Active customers rose 32% to 26M; total orders rose 23% to 72.1M.

For Q2 it expects net revenue of 17B-17.5B yuan (Y/Y growth of 26-30%) vs. consensus expectations for 17.224B yuan.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

