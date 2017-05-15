Disney's Iger: Hackers claim to have stolen upcoming film

Disney (DIS -0.5% ) chief Bob Iger says that hackers are claiming to have hijacked an upcoming film from the company's slate and are demanding ransom to keep it under wraps.

The company's not paying, Iger says, but rather working with federal investigators on the issue. The hackers have threatened to release five minutes of the film at first and then 20-minute chunks until paid.

He says the hackers are asking for a huge sum in Bitcoin; Iger wouldn't reveal the name of the film, but speculation is centering on upcoming cash-cow sequels Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3.

The issue is reminiscent of Netflix's troubles with Orange is the New Black, which had 10 episodes of its new season released on the Internet by hackers after the company refused to pay a ransom.