Stocks rise with oil as Saudi Arabia, Russia agree on supply cut deal extension

Stocks rose to modest gains, pushing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing highs, as higher commodities prices helped shares of energy and mining companies.

Investors shook off concerns about North Korea's missile launch and this weekend's cyber security attack, as crude oil rallied on news that Saudi Arabia and Russia are committed to extending the original production cut agreement, which was scheduled to end in June, by another nine months.

Also, Chinese President Xi pledged more than $100B in new financing as part of a major infrastructure push.

WTI crude closed 2.1% higher at $48.86/bbl, helping the energy sector (+0.6%) to settle just below the materials (+0.8%) and financials (+0.8%) group at the top of the day's leaderboard, joined by health care (+0.6%) and tech (+0.6%) in outpacing the broader market.

Industrials (+0.5%), consumer staples (+0.4%), utilities (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.3%) finished roughly in line with the broader market, while consumer discretionary (unchanged) and telecom services (-0.2%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices ended slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.34%.